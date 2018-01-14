Popular

Switch emulator announced, made by team behind Citra 3DS emulator

By

It's called Yuzu.

It was always going to happen, but I didn't think it would happen quite this quickly. The team behind popular 3DS emulator Citra have announced an emulator for the Nintendo Switch called Yuzu, just 10 months after the console first hit stores.

The biggest game on the Switch, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, is already playable with an emulator because it released on Wii U too. But there's a lot of excellent games that are exclusive to the Switch, including Super Mario Odyssey. The prospect of playing that on PC is very exciting indeed.

Not much more to go on for now, but the development team's previous work, and the fact that its Citra emulator is incredibly easy to use, makes me confident they'll deliver. 

If you have any burning questions about emulation—such as 'is it really legal?'—then it's worth reading Wes's piece from last year, which includes thoughts from emulator developers and an IP lawyer.

