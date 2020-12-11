Survival shooter Scavengers is now playable in beta

Back in September we wrote about an early playtest for Scavengers, a hybrid survival game and multiplayer shooter first announced back in 2018. Now Scavengers is open to a much larger group of players with a beta that's live right now, as announced at The Game Awards.

Explorers, the time is NOW - our PC Closed Beta is live!Join forces to seize control over a freezing, dangerous wasteland. Play #ScavengersGame and be a part of this exciting stage in our journey! https://t.co/8UIhjLL8Zl#playScavengers #ScavengersGame #EnterTheStorm pic.twitter.com/XDRme04EZQDecember 11, 2020

When we played Scavengers in late 2018, we wrote that "it's in a better state and far more interesting than most Early Access releases these days." Hopefully that potential has held up to more playtime over the last year. A lot has probably changed since the E3 2019 gameplay trailer above.

Head over to the Scavengers website to sign up for the beta.