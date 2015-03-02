Popular

Superhot alpha footage shows endless mode

By

Superhot

The Superhot—aka. SUPERHOT—alpha has gone out to its relevant backers, and that means videos filled with time-warped polygonal violence are appearing online. Here's one that shows the game's Endless Mode—taking the same 'time only moves when you do' format and applying it to a non-stop horde defence.

It's not exactly the most thrilling application of the format. One of the original free game's strengths was its short film-inspired scenarios. I imagine that'll be the same for this expanded release. Nonetheless, the footage shows some of the new weapons in action—plus you get to see a man killed by beakers.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
See comments