Super Monday Night Combat accidentally releases a day early

Vacations, Christmas, and early game releases are all things that don't happen enough. Earlier today Super Monday Night Combat developers, Uber Entertainment, accidentally surprised eager fans when the game appeared available on Steam a day early. Executive Producer Chandana Ekanayake responded on the forums saying, "We did a bunch of invites over the weekend and there was some wonkiness on how the messaging went out with lots of confusion which resulted in more silliness. We decided to just open it up. There will be an announcement about it on Steam soon." Whether this was intentional or just a casual mishap, we're stoked to get our hands on the game even a day early.

Super Monday Night Combat hybridizes MOBA mechanics with team-based shooters like TF2. You can download the game for free via the game's page on Steam now.