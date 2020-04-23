Super Mega Baseball 3 release date shifts to May

There are lots of reasons to look forward to Super Mega Baseball 3—it's been a great series of on-field baseball sims so far, plus there aren't many other baseball games to play on PC, plus there's a lack of actual professional baseball to watch this year due to COVID-19.

So I'm naturally a little disappointed to hear—though I definitely understand the reasons why—Super Mega Baseball 3's launch has slid from late April into mid-May.

Metalhead Software has announced Super Mega Baseball 3 will now release on May 13, as "industry-wide changes caused by COVID-19 have led to a revised release date."

But at least with the news of the release shifting a couple weeks, there's another cool video outlining just how much has changed since the last SMB game. A couple of weeks ago we got a nice look at the new franchise mode, which will include player trades, free-agency and retirement, and player skills that evolve over time. We also heard about a tool that will allow players to import their teams from Super Mega Baseball 2 into SMB3.

The new video below highlights the situational traits of players. A player may be an "RBI Man" which gives them a better chance of a hit when runners are in scoring position (alternatively, a player may be an "RBI Dud" which suggests they do worse in the same situation). A pitcher may have a trait that sees them lose accuracy when pitching in a 3-ball count, while a batter might do better against left-handed pitchers or when swinging at pitches high in the strike zone. Some players won't have situational traits, while others may have one or two, and these traits will help differentiate them from other players and feel less like cookie-cutter piles of stats.

The new video below highlights the situational traits of players. A player may be an "RBI Man" which gives them a better chance of a hit when runners are in scoring position (alternatively, a player may be an "RBI Dud" which suggests they do worse in the same situation). A pitcher may have a trait tha sees them lose accuracy when pitching in a 3-ball count, while a batter might do better against left-handed pitchers or when swinging at pitches high in the strike zone. Some players won't have situational traits, while others may have one or two, and these traits will help differentiate them from other players and feel less like cookie-cutter piles of stats.