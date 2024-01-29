Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League's early access bug shows the need for an offline mode

By Fraser Brown
published

It's been taken offline to fix a bug, making it unavailable for early players.

In parts of the world where it's already January 30, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is already available—at least for the eager beavers who pre-ordered the Deluxe Edition. Or it should be available, but in reality nobody can play it because the servers have been taken offline to fix a bug.

The bug in question has been giving "a number of players" full story completion the first time they log into the game, and lamentably for early access players the fix requires some server maintenance, taking the game offline and rendering it unplayable. 

"We expect this to take several hours," reads the tweet from the official Twitter account. 

Better that this issue is caught now instead of after the full launch, though that's unlikely to make players who shelled out extra to get early access very happy. It's a bit of a red flag, too, leaving me to wonder how many other bugs are lurking, waiting to force Rocksteady to take the game offline again. 

The issue is exacerbated by the absence of an offline mode. In other games, the servers going offline would be a minor nuisance, bringing things like leaderboards and matchmaking down, but not necessarily the entire game. But Suicide Squad is currently online-only, so even if you only care about playing through the story, you're still out of luck. 

The good news is that an offline mode is coming in a post-launch update, but these sorts of issues really emphasise how it should have been available out the gate. 

