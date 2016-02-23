Styx: Shards of Darkness gets fresh screens

Cyanide Studios has released a trio of new screens from the upcoming fantasy infiltration-assassination game Styx: Shards of Darkness that showcase some lovely, large, and eminently-climbable levels.

“From the City of Thieves, built from the wreckage of lost ships, to the great Elven city of Körangar hidden in the mountains, the environments of Styx: Shards of Darkness are enormous and semi-open, with an emphasis on verticality,” Cyanide said in the accompanying bumph. “They allow for a lot of freedom to complete the various missions' objectives. They are fantastic playgrounds for Styx to test his stealth and assassination skills, and try out his new moves such as rope-swinging and zip-lining!”

Styx: Shards of Darkness follows the adventures of a cynical Goblin assassin who, after the events of the entirely decent Styx: Master of Shadows, is forced by circumstance to sneak into the nigh-impregnable Dark Elf city of Körangar. It promises a “nimbler, more refined” version of Styx than that of the previous game, as well as a more fully-realized world that will include many more locations than just Körangar.

Styx: Shards of Darkness is set to come out later this year. Find out more at styx-thegame.com.