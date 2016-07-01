Street Fighter V's massive 'A Shadow Falls' update is live

Street Fighter V patch 1.04, 'A Shadow Falls', is out now, bringing with it Cinematic Story Mode, two new characters, new stages, new costumes, matchmaking improvements and the in-game currency shop.

Strangely, however, the update comes in two parts. Steam ought to install the patch itself. However, the story mode has to be downloaded from the Steam Store separately, otherwise you'll see the story mode option in-game, but it'll be inaccessible. The patch plus the story mode totals a considerable 15.5GB.

Ibuki and Balrog are the two new faces, and you can test them out on the new Vegas and Kanzuki Family Private Beach stages.

As to the currency shop, Capcom has provided a price list, in both Fight Money and cash, allowing you to pre-emptively wince:

New Characters: (FM)100,000 | $5.99/€5.99/£4.99

(FM)100,000 | $5.99/€5.99/£4.99 New Stages: (FM)70,000 | $3.99/€3.99/£3.29

(FM)70,000 | $3.99/€3.99/£3.29 Alternate Stages: (FM)40,000 | $1.99/€1.99/£1.69

(FM)40,000 | $1.99/€1.99/£1.69 Story Costumes: (FM)40,000 | $1.99/€1.99/£1.69

(FM)40,000 | $1.99/€1.99/£1.69 Premium Costumes: (No Fight Money option) $3.99/€3.99/£3.29

