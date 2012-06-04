Steelseries reveals new peripherals for Guild Wars 2, Dota 2, and World of Warcraft

Steelseries announced their next line of game-themed peripherals today, including a Dota 2 mouse, a Guild Wars 2 mouse and headset, and a new wireless version of their World of Warcraft mouse. Details, prices, and pictures for all three are below.

Guild Wars 2 headset - $100

Designed to be slim and travel-friendly, the Guild Wars 2 gaming headset utilizes mesh SNDBlock ear cushions to block outside noises, a 40 mm driver, a detachable cable to switch which side of your head it plugs in on, and a built-in microphone.

For audiophiles, here are the specific details from the Guild Wars 2 headset's official page .

Headphones

Frequency response: 18 – 28000 Hz

Impedance: 32 Ohm

SPL@ 1kHz, 1 Vrms: 118 dB

Cable length: 1 + 2 = 3 m (9.8 ft.)

Jacks: 3.5 mm

Microphone

Frequency response: 50 – 16000 Hz

Pick up pattern: Omni-directional

Sensitivity: -38 dB

Guild Wars 2 mouse - $70

Ambidextrous and bursting with Guild Wars style, this white, red, and black mouse appears to be based off of Steelseries classic mouse design. It sports four side buttons (two on each side) in addition to the mouse wheel and center triangle available for binding in-game or building macros through the included drivers. It also has one of those rubber, anti-tangle cords we love and the same high-level tracking laser we've come to expect from Steelseries.

For the data junkies, here are some specs from the Guild Wars 2 mouse's official page :

Weight: 90 grams

Height: 1.5 in

Width: 2.7 in

Length: 4.9 in

Mega pixels per second: 10.8

Frames per second: 12000

Counts per inch: 90 – 5670

Sensor data path: True 16 bit

Dota 2 mouse - price TBA

Based on Steelseries' Kana design, the Dota 2 mouse is also ambidextrous with only two side buttons, which are massively huge and can be disabled if you don't like them. The lighting on the scroll wheel changes based on the profile you currently have active, so you can build different profiles in the included drivers for each hero if you wanted to. Steelseries namedrops a few esports players they say provided input for the mouse's development, including Natus Vincere, SK Gaming, Evil Geniuses, and Fnatic. It comes bundled with a Dota 2 mousepad.

The specs from the Dota 2 mouse official website :

Weight: 0.16 lbs

Height: 1.5 in

Width: 2.5 in

Length: 4.9 in

Mega pixels per second: 3.7

Frames per second: 3600

Counts per inch: 400 – 3200

Sensor data path: True 16 bit

World of Warcraft wireless mouse - price TBA

An upgrade to the existing World of Warcraft mouse options currently available from Steelseries, this one adds wireless functionality with a detachable cord and a whole new look that showcases the world map and peaceful logo. It maintains the high button count with 11 programmable buttons and a new drag-and-drop interface for its drivers to help you set up those buttons easily. It looks like it's the same size as the previous WoW mice from Steelseries, which makes it more suitable for large hands.

The specs from the World of Warcraft wireless mouse official site :

Weight: 0.25 lbs

Height: 1.6 in

Width: 3.2 in

Length: 4.5 in

Frames Per Second: 12000

Counts Per Inch: 100 – 8200

Wireless Band: 2.4GHz

Wireless Range: 3m (10 ft.)

Steelseries also announced that they're working on a Guild Wars 2 keyboard, but have no details on the hardware or software capabilities of it at this time.