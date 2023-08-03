Steam's newest showcase event is all about games that make me feel like an absolute dummy

Baldur's Gate 3 is the big thing on Steam right now, but it's not the only thing. Steam's new Cerebral Puzzle Showcase is also now underway, with discounts of up to 90% on games that will make you feel either really smart, or kinda dumb.

The Cerebral Puzzle Showcase is smaller than some Steam events, but there's still a lot to see, with more than 200 games taking part, plus numerous game demos, a handful of new game launches, and livestreams and interviews with developers including the team currently working on The Talos Principle 2.

Naturally, puzzle games feature prominently, but there are plenty of other types of brainy games on the table as well. The outstanding strategy game Into the Breach is half price, for instance, as is the classic platformer Fez, while the brilliant Return of the Obra Dinn is 40% off. Obduction, the outstanding adventure from Myst studio Cyan Worlds, is 70% off, while the newest version of Myst, with VR support, is 35% off.

Let's pick a few more: World of Goo, which I will never not recommend when the opportunity presents itself, is also half price, The Outer Wilds is 40% off, The Final Station is 75% off, and the Rusty Lake Bundle, Cube Escape Collection, and pretty much everything from Amanita Design (who I love) are all on sale too.

(If you haven't played Chuchel yet, you really should. It's $2 right now.)

And of course there are all kinds of really great puzzle games too—if that's what you're in the mood for, this is the place to start. Steam's 2023 Cerebral Puzzle Showcase is live now and runs until August 7.