The Steam Halloween Sale is live

By Andy Chalk
The Steam Scream Fest 2022 features discounts and events on creepy, spooky, and scary games.

Halloween is still a week away, but the sweet treats are here already—on Steam, at least, where the Steam Scream Fest is now underway.

Predictably, Steam's big Halloween extravaganza is focused on the spooky and the scary: Horror, survival horror, dark fantasy, Lovecraftian tales, and other forms of supernatural shenanigans. A number of games holding seasonal events will also be spotlighted during the sale.

A few examples to help get you started:

And if you prefer your Halloween horrors with a little bit of a softer edge, there's also a "Silly" category you can dive into, featuring games like Cult of the Lamb (opens in new tab), Monster Prom 2: Monster Camp (opens in new tab), Plants vs. Zombies (opens in new tab), and Ghostbusters Remastered (opens in new tab).

That's more than a few recommendations, yes, but in my defense there's a lot of good stuff going on in this sale and it's easy to get carried away. There are also new profile backgrounds, avatars, stickers, and other such digital items available in the Steam Points Shop (opens in new tab).  

A number of demos for current and upcoming games are also available during the event. One game that's doing something a little different on that front is the survival horror shooter You Will Die Here (opens in new tab), which is running six different demos over the course of the event, each of them building on the events of the last.

The Steam Scream Fest is live now and runs until 10 am PT/1 pm ET on November 1.

