The Steam Cyberpunk Sale is now underway

Cyberpunk was a terrible Billy Idol album, but it looks like it has he makings of a pretty good Steam sale. It might stretch the definition of the term a bit in spots, but hey, you can pick up Dreamfall Chapters for $20 and there's nothing wrong with that.

Some of the entries in this sale are obvious, like all things Deus Ex—and for $1.50 you can finally afford to see what all the Invisible War fuss is about—and Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon. But there are some less-famous winners as well, including the Blade Runner-channeling Gemini Rue (one of my favorite point-and-clickers of recent years), Mirror's Edge, Transistor, and I Have No Mouth and I Must Scream, the adventure based on Harlan Ellison's famed short story.

A total of 36 games are in the sale, although one of them—Blacklight: Retribution—is free-to-play, so it doesn't really count. (The DLC is marked down, though, so I guess we can call it square.) The Steam Cyberpunk Sale is live now and runs until 10 am PST on March 20, which is Friday.

Andy Chalk

As lead news writer during ‘merican hours, Andy covers the day-to-day events that keep PC gaming so interesting, exciting, and occasionally maddening. He’s fond of RPGs, FPSs, dungeons, Myst, and the glorious irony of his parents buying him a TRS-80 instead of an Atari so he wouldn't end up wasting his life on videogames.
