Steam Controller delayed to more 'realistic' 2015 release window

Valve's Steam Controller will no longer release in 2014, an official post on the Steam Community forum confirms. According to the update the delay to a 2015 release window has been prompted by "a ton" of useful playtesting feedback.

"We're now using wireless prototype controllers to conduct live playtests, with everyone from industry professionals to die-hard gamers to casual gamers," the Valve spokesperson wrote. "It's generating a ton of useful feedback, and it means we'll be able to make the controller a lot better. Of course, it's also keeping us pretty busy making all those improvements. Realistically, we're now looking at a release window of 2015, not 2014."

"Obviously we're just as eager as you are to get a Steam Machine in your hands. But our number one priority is making sure that when you do, you'll be getting the best gaming experience possible. We hope you'll be patient with us while we get there. Until then, we'll continue to post updates as we have more stories to share."

PC Gamer's Evan Lahti went hands-on with the Steam Controller at GDC earlier this year but was not impressed, writing that he was "completely unsold on the Steam Controller as a viable way of playing PC games at this time." Valve has made some dramatic changes to the pad since it was announced last year: the original touchscreen has been dropped, and a series of new buttons added. Valve officially unveiled the latest design in March.