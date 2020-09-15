How to romance Shane in Stardew Valley

Fancy hookin' up with Shane in Stardew Valley? Being on the right road to having a fantastic farm complete with crops, livestock, and every farm building available feels great, but wouldn't it be better if you could share it with a special someone?

Pelican Town has plenty of bachelors and bachelorettes for you to romance and everyone is open and easy to talk to... well, apart from one. Stardew Valley's Shane isn't the easiest community member to warm to, but as ever, you should never judge a book by its cover. Here's his schedule, heart events, and the gifts he likes so you can win him over.

What you need to know about Shane in Stardew Valley

Shane deals with alcohol problems and depression, and he could use a friend. This means he can be quite cold at first, but you can work your way into his life with gifts and good conversation. Below you'll find where he is at all times, so you can keep him company.

Schedule

Stardew Valley Shane schedule

A lot of Shane’s time is taken up by his job at JojaMart. He is there most days between 9am and 5pm, working hard to make a living. Other than that, he spends a chunk of time at the saloon—except for weekends when he can be found near the ranch. He also rents a little room from his auntie.

His schedule changes depending on whether or not the Community Centre has been restored, too, so keep that in mind.

Spring

Monday

No Community Centre

7:10am: Leaves the ranch to head to JojaMart

9:00am: Gets to JojaMart

5:00am: Leaves JojaMart and heads to the saloon

11:10am: Leaves the saloon and heads home

Community Centre

9:00am: Stands in the kitchen at Marnie’s Ranch

11:00am: Goes to his room

12:00pm: Stands by the fireplace at Marnie's Ranch

2:00pm: Heads to the saloon

11:00pm: Leaves the saloon and heads home

Tuesday

No Community Centre

7:10am: Leaves the ranch to head to JojaMart

9:00am: Gets to JojaMart

5:00pm: Leaves JojaMart and heads to the saloon

11:10pm: Leaves the saloon and heads home

Community Centre

9:00am: Stands in the kitchen at Marnie’s Ranch

11:00am: Goes to his room

12:00pm: Stands by the fireplace at Marnie's Ranch

2:00pm: Heads to the saloon

11:00pm: Leaves the saloon and heads home

Wednesday

No Community Centre

7:10am: Leaves the ranch to head to JojaMart

9:00am: Gets to JojaMart

5:00pm: Leaves JojaMart and heads to the saloon

11:10pm: Leaves the saloon and heads home

Community Centre

9:00am: Stands in the kitchen at Marnie’s Ranch

11:00am: Goes to his room

12:00pm: Stands by the fireplace at Marnie's Ranch

2:00pm: Heads to the saloon

11:00pm: Leaves the saloon and heads home

Thursday

No Community Centre

7:10am: Leaves the ranch to head to JojaMart

9:00am: Gets to JojaMart

5:00pm: Leaves JojaMart and heads to the saloon

11:10pm: Leaves the saloon and heads home

Community centre

9:00am: Stands in the kitchen at Marnie’s Ranch

11:00am: Goes to his room

12:00pm: Stands by the fireplace at Marnie's Ranch

2:00pm: Heads to the saloon

11:00pm: Leaves the saloon and heads home

Friday

No Community Centre

7:10am: Leaves the ranch to head to JojaMart

9:00am: Gets to JojaMart

5:00pm: Leaves JojaMart and heads to the saloon

11:10pm: Leaves the saloon and heads home

Community Centre

9:00am: Stands in the kitchen at Marnie’s Ranch

11:00am: Goes to his room

12:00pm: Stands by the fireplace at Marnie's Ranch

2:00pm: Heads to the saloon

11:00pm: Leaves the saloon and heads home

Saturday

9:00am: Leaves his room and goes to the kitchen in Marnie’s Ranch

12:00pm: Heads to Pierre's General Store

5:00pm: Leaves the store and heads to the saloon

11:00pm: Leaves the saloon and heads home

Sunday

Stands in the kitchen at Marnie’s Ranch all day

Summer

Monday

No Community Centre

7:10am: Leaves the ranch to head to JojaMart

9:00am: Gets to JojaMart

5:00pm: Leaves JojaMart and heads to the saloon

11:10pm: Leaves the saloon and heads home

Community Centre

9:00am: Stands in the kitchen at Marnie’s Ranch

11:00am: Goes to his room

12:00pm: Stands by the fireplace at Marnie's Ranch

2:00pm: Heads to the saloon

11:00pm: Leaves the saloon and heads home

Tuesday

No Community Centre

7:10am: Leaves the ranch to head to JojaMart

9:00am: Gets to JojaMart

5:00pm: Leaves JojaMart and heads to the saloon

11:10pm: Leaves the saloon and heads home

Community Centre

9:00am: Stands in the kitchen at Marnie’s Ranch

11:00am: Goes to his room

12:00pm: Stands by the fireplace at Marnie's Ranch

2:00pm: Heads to the saloon

11:00pm: Leaves the saloon and heads home

Wednesday

No Community Centre

7:10am: Leaves the ranch to head to JojaMart

9:00am: Gets to JojaMart

5:00pm: Leaves JojaMart and heads to the saloon

11:10pm: Leaves the saloon and heads home

Community Centre

9:00am: Stands in the kitchen at Marnie’s Ranch

11:00am: Goes to his room

12:00pm: Stands by the fireplace at Marnie's Ranch

2:00pm: Heads to the saloon

11:00pm: Leaves the saloon and heads home

Thursday

No Community Centre

7:10am: Leaves the ranch to head to JojaMart

9:00am: Gets to JojaMart

5:00pm: Leaves JojaMart and heads to the saloon

11:10pm: Leaves the saloon and heads home

Community Centre

9:00am: Stands in the kitchen at Marnie’s Ranch

11:00am: Goes to his room

12:00pm: Stands by the fireplace at Marnie's Ranch

2:00pm: Heads to the saloon

11:00pm: Leaves the saloon and heads home

Friday

No Community Centre

7:10am: Leaves the ranch to head to JojaMart

9:00am: Gets to JojaMart

5:00pm: Leaves JojaMart and heads to the saloon

11:10pm: Leaves the saloon and heads home

Community Centre

9:00am: Stands in the kitchen at Marnie’s Ranch

11:00am: Goes to his room

12:00pm: Stands by the fireplace at Marnie's Ranch

2:00pm: Heads to the saloon

11:00pm: Leaves the saloon and heads home

Saturday

9:00am: Leaves his room and goes to the kitchen in Marnie’s Ranch

12:00pm: Heads to Pierre's General Store

5:00pm: Leaves the store and heads to the saloon

11:00pm: Leaves the saloon and heads home

Sunday

Stands in the kitchen at Marnie’s Ranch all day

Autumn

Monday

No Community Centre

7:10am: Leaves the ranch to head to JojaMart

9:00am: Gets to JojaMart

5:00pm: Leaves JojaMart and heads to the saloon

11:10pm: Leaves the saloon and heads home

Community Centre

9:00am: Stands in the kitchen at Marnie’s Ranch

11:00am: Goes to his room

12:00pm: Stands by the fireplace at Marnie's Ranch

2:00pm: Heads to the saloon

11:00pm: Leaves the saloon and heads home

Tuesday

No Community Centre

7:10am: Leaves the ranch to head to JojaMart

9:00am: Gets to JojaMart

5:00pm: Leaves JojaMart and heads to the saloon

11:10pm: Leaves the saloon and heads home

Wednesday

No Community Centre

9:00am: Stands in the kitchen at Marnie’s Ranch

11:00am: Goes to his room

12:00pm: Stands by the fireplace at Marnie's Ranch

2:00pm: Heads to the saloon

11:00pm: Leaves the saloon and heads home

Wednesday

No Community Centre

7:10am: Leaves the ranch to head to JojaMart

9:00am: Gets to JojaMart

5:00pm: Leaves JojaMart and heads to the saloon

11:10pm: Leaves the saloon and heads home

Community Centre

9:00am: Stands in the kitchen at Marnie’s Ranch

11:00am: Goes to his room

12:00pm: Stands by the fireplace at Marnie's Ranch

2:00pm: Heads to the saloon

11:00pm: Leaves the saloon and heads home

Thursday

No Community Centre

7:10am: Leaves the ranch to head to JojaMart

9:00am: Gets to JojaMart

5:00pm: Leaves JojaMart and heads to the saloon

11:10pm: Leaves the saloon and heads home

Community Centre

9:00am: Stands in the kitchen at Marnie’s Ranch

11:00am: Goes to his room

12:00pm: Stands by the fireplace at Marnie's Ranch

2:00pm: Heads to the saloon

11:00pm: Leaves the saloon and heads home

Friday

No Community Centre

7:10am: Leaves the ranch to head to JojaMart

9:00am: Gets to JojaMart

5:00pm: Leaves JojaMart and heads to the saloon

11:10pm: Leaves the saloon and heads home

Community Centre

9:00am: Stands in the kitchen at Marnie’s Ranch

11:00am: Goes to his room

12:00pm: Stands by the fireplace at Marnie's Ranch

2:00pm: Heads to the saloon

11:00pm: Leaves the saloon and heads home

Saturday

9:00am: Leaves his room and goes to the kitchen in Marnie’s Ranch

12:00pm: Heads to Pierre's General Store

5:00pm: Leaves the store and heads to the saloon

11:00pm: Leaves the saloon and heads home

Sunday

Stands in the kitchen at Marnie’s Ranch all day

Winter

Monday

No Community Centre

7:10am: Leaves the ranch to head to JojaMart

9:00am: Gets to JojaMart

5:00pm: Leaves JojaMart and heads to the saloon

11:10pm: Leaves the saloon and heads home

Community Centre

9:00am: Stands in the kitchen at Marnie’s Ranch

11:00am: Goes to his room

12:00pm: Stands by the fireplace at Marnie's Ranch

2:00pm: Heads to the saloon

11:00pm: Leaves the saloon and heads home

Tuesday

No Community Centre

7:10am: Leaves the ranch to head to JojaMart

9:00am: Gets to JojaMart

5:00pm: Leaves JojaMart and heads to the saloon

11:10pm: Leaves the saloon and heads home

Community Centre

9:00am: Stands in the kitchen at Marnie’s Ranch

11:00am: Goes to his room

12:00pm: Stands by the fireplace at Marnie's Ranch

2:00pm: Heads to the saloon

11:00pm: Leaves the saloon and heads home

Wednesday

No Community Centre

7:10am: Leaves the ranch to head to JojaMart

9:00am: Gets to JojaMart

5:00pm: Leaves JojaMart and heads to the saloon

11:10pm: Leaves the saloon and heads home

Community Centre

9:00am: Stands in the kitchen at Marnie’s Ranch

11:00am: Goes to his room

12:00pm: Stands by the fireplace at Marnie's Ranch

2:00pm: Heads to the saloon

11:00pm: Leaves the saloon and heads home

Thursday

No Community Centre

7:10

Leaves the ranch to head to JojaMart 9:00am: Gets to JojaMart

Gets to JojaMart 5:00pm: Leaves JojaMart and heads to the saloon

Leaves JojaMart and heads to the saloon 11:10pm: Leaves the saloon and heads home

Community Centre

9:00am: Stands in the kitchen at Marnie’s Ranch

Stands in the kitchen at Marnie’s Ranch 11:00am: Goes to his room

Goes to his room 12:00pm: Stands by the fireplace at Marnie’s Ranch

Stands by the fireplace at Marnie’s Ranch 2:00pm: Heads to the saloon

Heads to the saloon 11:00pm: Leaves the saloon and heads home

Friday

No Community Centre

7:10am: Leaves the ranch to head to JojaMart

Leaves the ranch to head to JojaMart 9:00am: Gets to JojaMart

Gets to JojaMart 5:00pm: Leaves JojaMart and heads to the saloon

Leaves JojaMart and heads to the saloon 11:10pm: Leaves the saloon and heads home

Community Centre

9:00am: Stands in the kitchen at Marnie’s Ranch

Stands in the kitchen at Marnie’s Ranch 11:00am: Goes to his room

Goes to his room 12:00pm: Stands by the fireplace at Marnie’s Ranch

Stands by the fireplace at Marnie’s Ranch 2:00pm: Heads to the saloon

Heads to the saloon 11:00pm: Leaves the saloon and heads home

Saturday

9:00am: Leaves his room and goes to the kitchen in Marnie’s Ranch

Leaves his room and goes to the kitchen in Marnie’s Ranch 12:00pm: Heads to Pierre’s General Store

Heads to Pierre’s General Store 5:00pm: Leaves the store and heads to the saloon

Leaves the store and heads to the saloon 11:00pm: Leaves the saloon and heads home

Sunday

Stands in the kitchen at Marnie’s Ranch all day

Gifts and Heart Events

Stardew Valley Shane gifts

Shane loves receiving the following items: beer, hot pepper, pepper poppers, and pizza. He likes most eggs as long as it isn’t a void egg and all other fruits. Everything else is likely to upset him and make him dislike you.

Stardew Valley Shane heart events