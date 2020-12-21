Stardew Valley 1.5 will bring a Beach farm and "advanced game options"

Stardew Valley developer Eric Barone, alias ConcernedApe, has tweeted about some new features in the upcoming 1.5 update. Most importantly, there will be a new farm type, the beach farm. "Good foraging and fishing, and tons of open space," the description reads. "Sometimes, supply crates wash up on shore. However, sprinklers don't work in the sandy soil."

The game will also be able to adjust a number of gameplay options—if you want to restore the community centre by completing bundles, you will now be able to choose between the classic bundles and some "brand new ones that might require different crops or fish." You can also choose to change the bundles so the community centre can be restored within year one, something that right now can only be done by getting a red cabbage, the seeds for which you get at a point in the game when it is too late for you to plant them. Further options include letting monsters spawn on your farm and changing up the rewards you can collect in the mine.

Barone seems to have started working on update 1.5 for the game immediately after update 1.4 released at the end of last year. It's planned to be another big content update, and Barone kept dropping hints throughout the year, such as changes to Willy's shop, split-screen co-op, a new banana tree and the ability to move your bed to a different spot in your house. It doesn't sound like it's too far off now, and I'm absolutely ready to start yet another farm.