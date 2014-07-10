StarCraft II: Heart of the Swarm and Wings of Liberty prices dropped to $20 on Battle.net

If you've been holding off on picking up StarCraft II: Heart of the Swarm (or, for that matter, Wings of Liberty ) out of poverty, cheapness or a plain old lack of interest, today may be a good day to reconsider your position.

Some games get cheap in a hurry and others hold their value really well. Blizzard games tend to be in the latter camp but sooner or later even they get knocked down a notch or two, and today that day has come for StarCraft II.

StarCraft II: Heart of the Swarm has been reduced on Battle.net to $20 for the standard edition or $35 for the digital deluxe release, while Wings of Liberty—which apparently didn't rate the deluxe treatment—is also $20 . "This is a permanent drop in the price for both Wings of Liberty and Heart of the Swarm to $19.99," StarCraft II Community Manager Zoevia confirmed on Reddit .

Right, then. Have fun.