StarCraft 2: Legacy of the Void pre-purchases are now live

Blizzard has announced that StarCraft 2: Legacy of the Void is now available for pre-purchase, in advance of the game's launch later this year. Players who spring for the game "at select retailers" will be given access to the beta test that's currently underway, and buying directly through Battle.net will also open up immediate access to the three "Whispers of Oblivion" prologue missions that were revealed in June.

Legacy of the Void will be available in a standard edition, available in both digital and retail releases for $40, and a digital deluxe edition for $60 that will include an Archon battle pet for World of Warcraft, a Void Seeker mount for Heroes of the Storm, a Protoss card back for Hearthstone, and Protoss-themed portraits and unit skin for StarCraft 2. For dedicated (and deep-pocketed) fans, there will also be a Collector's Edition, currently unpriced, packed with the aforementioned digital stuff plus a hardcover StarCraft Field Manual, a cinematics and special features DVD, and a soundtrack CD. Obviously, that will be retail only.

Blizzard also announced today that the StarCraft 2 expansion Heart of the Swarm has been made standalone, and no longer requires the original Wings of Liberty to play. Because of that, the Arcade has been changed to make all StarCraft assets available to modders, rather than restricting access based on which titles they own. "This also means modders with access to Wings of Liberty or the standalone Heart of the Swarm will be able to use assets from Legacy of the Void," Blizzard added.

Unfortunately, StarCraft 2: Legacy of the Void still doesn't have a hard release date, as Blizzard said only that it's "set to launch by winter." Get the details at Battle.net.