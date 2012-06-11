Popular

StarCraft 2: Heart of the Swarm videos show new multiplayer units in action

By

Here they are, the new multiplayer units we'll be getting to grips with in StarCraft 2's first expansion, Heart of the Swarm. They're a tricky bunch to be sure. The zerg have a new breed of burrower that churns out malicious slugs FOREVER. Their snake-like fliers can drag distant units away with their tongues. The Protoss Oracle can encase minerals in a glowing forcefield of denial, and the new Battle Hellions can transform into close combat robots. You can get a closer look at how the Protoss and Zerg units will work in a match context with this battle report video spotted by Evil Avatar , shoutcasted by Day9 and Blizzard's Rob Simpson. Those long-range Protoss Tempest ships look strong.

Tom Senior

Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack ‘n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive. His final boss form is Deckard Cain.
See comments