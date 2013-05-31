StarCraft 2 American and Korean WCS Season 1 finals this weekend

We're coming up on the biggest weekend for StarCraft II eSports in 2013 so far, with both the Korean and American WCS Season 1 finals concluding the first round of Blizzard's new, worldwide tournament format. The Korean finals between INnoVation and Soulkey will have already started by the time you read this, but you should be able to check out the WCS archives shortly after the broadcast. The American finals, beginning with the Round of 8, will run throughout the weekend.

Remaining players in the American premier league are South Koreans HerO, Alicia, Ryung, CranK, aLive, and Revival, as well as Australia's mOOnGLaDe, and Norway's Snute. You'll be able to tune in on the WCS Twitch channel for the live stream from MLG's studio in New York starting tomorrow, June 1, at 10:00 a.m. PDT. The finals broadcast is the same time Sunday. The champions of both the American and Korean Premier Leagues will take home $20,000, and 1500 WCS points—the most that can be earned in any one tournament.

Blizzard has provided an official bracket for you to fill out, and score yourself against your friends. You can read more about the event on the StarCraft II eSports hub .