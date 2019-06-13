Starbase comes with its own programming language

Starbase, the sandbox space MMO, is becoming more tantalising with every new feature trailer. The latest, introducing Starbase's programming language, YOLOL, is a bit intimidating, but all I want to do now is start experimenting. Check out the overview video above to see how it works.

YOLOL looks pretty flexible, but also quite a bit of work. First off, you need power sources and a grasp of what might as well be an alien language, at least to me. Then you need to start typing code onto these cards that can be slotted next to devices you want to control. You can change an object's values and IDs, write new scripts and eventually create a whole network of automated devices and moving parts.

Building ships is a big part of the MMO, so why not create factories that churn out all the components that you need? If you're more of a destroyer than a builder, you can instead use YOLOL to give your battleship a controlled aiming system. Before all that, however, you should probably learn how to program something simple, like a lamp.

If you don't have time to play EVE Online, Factorio and Spaceship Engineers, Starbase looks like it pinches some of the best bits from all three. The good news is that you don't need to learn YOLOL or do any hard work at all. You can build and fly ships without any programming know-how whatsoever, and if you do want to start fiddling around with it but don't have the confidence (or time), you can just copy code from someone else. It's another good reason to join a faction and work with other players, but if you want to experiment in peace, you can also play in the singleplayer sandbox mode.

Starbase will get an Early Access launch this year, where it's expected to remain for up to two years.