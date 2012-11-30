Star Wars: The Old Republic's next story arc has hostile Hutts, shadowy "Shroud" character

Denizens of Star Wars: The Old Republic's not-so-near-at-all galaxy already learned the result of Force pushing over a Hutt's sanity in the Karagga's Palace Operation , but more attacks from the giant spendy slugs could become a part of everyone's destiny. In an interview with Massively , BioWare writer Hall Hood hinted of a future story update involving an uprising instigated by the typically neutral Hutt Cartel and a mysterious "Shroud" connected with the Dread Masters, the current gang of antagonists.

"For decades since the Sith Empire returned to war against the Republic, the Hutt Cartel has been content to watch from the sidelines and profit from the chaos," Hood said. "That's all about to change, and the fallout from the Hutts' actions will have long-term consequences for the entire galaxy.

"The Dread Masters aren't finished yet, either. They're about to unleash something terrible that only the galaxy's most powerful defenders have any hope of stopping. If I tell you any more, the Shroud will have me eliminated for talking. Who is this 'Shroud,' you ask? Oh, you'll see...."

The Old Republic's latest end-game content, Asation, pits players against an interdimensional Terror from Beyond unleashed by the Dread Masters as a friendly "hello" to both the Empire and Republic. Dogged by plateauing subscriber numbers, EA launched a free-to-play option earlier this month with a microtransactional item shop featuring cosmetic accessories and unlockable content.