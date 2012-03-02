Star Wars: The Old Republic white lightsaber crystals hitting shops soon

TOR players sensed a great disturbance in the Force recently when one player managed to get his mitts on a white lightsaber crystal . It was as though thousands of Jedi cried out in jealousy and were suddenly silenced (when Bioware patched it out again). The coveted crystals are due to make an official reappearance soon, but they won't be tied to a grand planet-spanning quest like the Magenta crystals. Instead you'll have to embark on a dramatic quest to a shop, where they'll be available in very limited numbers for lots and lots of in-game credits.

A post on the Star Wars: The Old Republic blog teased the return of silver sabers to TOR. It's one of several "rumours" hinting at changes that will be made by the imminent 1.1.5 update. "Small stocks of these extremely rare and expensive crystals have started to appear in Vendor stocks at the primary Imperial and Republic transportation hubs. With no new shipments expected for several months, those wealthy enough to afford these crystals may find themselves in possession of a highly sought-after collectable."

One of the other rumours suggests that Republic players will be able to get their hands on "purple-hued color crystals, usually exclusive to Imperial-held worlds." It sounds like we'll soon be able to boost stat bonuses to current colours as well. According to the post, the Imperial Science Bureau outpost on Ilum has tech that can create "several variants of existing crystal colors which improve the crystal's natural properties."

Lower level speeders are due a price adjustment, which would be great news if I hadn't just blown 250,000 credits on my tier two vehicle JUST LAST NIGHT. "Prices for Tier I and Tier II speeder licenses across the galaxy are expected to see a significant decline," says the post. "To help offset the loss of revenue generated by these licenses, taxes on all models of Tier III speeders will be significantly increased once the new regulation takes effect." Fiddlesticks.

According to the patch notes, the 1.1.5 update will also tweak the light side/dark side requirements on "some" colour crystals. Here are the patch notes in full from The Old Republic forums .

Players can now use the command /roll or /random to generate a random number between 1 and 100. This command will also accept a range (example: /roll 20-40) or a die value (example: 2d6).

The French version of the "Darth" title is now correct.



