See space slugs slither in Star Wars: The Old Republic's Rise of the Hutt Cartel expansion debut trailer

Some say not all Hutts are evil. I say a race of fat, greedy space slugs can't get evil enough. That's not a tremor in the Force you're feeling, it's the rumble of a mobster gastropod rolling onto the planet Makeb with an invading army in Star Wars: The Old Republic's upcoming Rise of the Hutt Cartel expansion, which you can get a glimpse of in the new trailer BioWare released today.

As we've mentioned before , the new content continues your character's storyline on Makeb with class quests, an increased level cap, stronger PVP options, and same-sex relationships. Pre-ordering the expansion costs $10 for subscribers and $20 for free players.

Regardless of The Old Republic's arguably severe portioning of its content for its free players, the in-game Cartel Market's lukewarm reception, and the pay-to-be-gay thing, a fully voiced expansion does reflect BioWare's continued commitment to pouring heavy resources into its massive project, especially given the number of classes and NPCs peppering the Galaxy of Indeterminate Distance. Coupled with the reputation system incoming with patch 1.7, and the expansion should give end-game players plenty of reason to warm up their blasters and snap-hiss their lighstabers once more.