Star Wars Jedi: Survivor players are going bananas customizing cylinders and showing them to each other

Performance woes aside, we really enjoyed Jedi: Survivor (opens in new tab), a new swashbuckling Star Wars tale starring fan favorite Punished "Venom" Cal Kestis. One delightful surprise has been how much Respawn's leaned into Cal Kustomization, with all kinds of lootable beards and hairstyles leading to personalized variations like "indie sleaze (opens in new tab)" Cal Kestis, "this town ain't big enough for the two of us (opens in new tab)" Cal Kestis, "Roinks, Raggy! (opens in new tab)" Cal Kestis, or even the ultra-rare, bemulleted "Eastbound and Down (opens in new tab)" Cal Kestis.

Perhaps of greater note of those who aren't Cal Kestis superfans like me, Jedi: Survivor has some intensely granular lightsaber customization options. You can swap out every chunk of Cal's lethal cylinder with over a dozen cylindrical stylings, plus loads of paint finishes, a slider to make it dirtier, and adjustable crossguard angles to get your Kylo Ren-alike just right. The Fallen Order series subreddit is currently like, 30% people showing off their pretty sabers (with easily another 20% being "peep my custom Cal"). Here are a few standouts I really dig:

Love the white and red from Asda6996 here, pristine, but also slightly sinister. This is a lightsaber that says "I'm kinda sithy with it, but also a groovy guy with a fastidious sensibility."

Here from Skilfulpie we have more of a grungy, primal saber with a tusk coming out the bottom. This is the sort of thing Wrex from Mass Effect would make if he were a Jedi⁠—you know how aliens in sci-fi always have ships and weapons that look like themselves for some reason. As for Jedi Wrex, this is actually a thought provoking what-if scenario you can explore in my 36-part fanfiction on AO3.

An absolutely creamy saber from No_Salt 3274. Another skillful deployment of the white and red color scheme, this time with a coppery, almost chocolatey center grip. A saber with refinement.

This copper and grey-blue ensemble from Tiguu is an excellent palate cleanser, much more understated than others on this list, but still very elegant. Perhaps the setup I could most see myself using in-game.

I'll end on this heater from Crowlavix, black and silver with a pure silver, Corran Horn-style blade. This one oozes class and luxury, and I'm particularly a fan of how it looks in the crossguard configuration (one of my favorite new additions Survivor's made to the series).

Really though, it's just infectious to see all this enthusiasm. It reminds me of first booting up Jedi Academy in 2003 and building my own lightsaber in that game. It left me spoiled for a long time⁠—I was always disappointed by how your sabers in Knights of the Old Republic were just these chunky, low-poly flashlights. Maybe this is finally the kick I need to actually play Fallen Order and Jedi: Survivor. That's right, despite my ardent Cal Kestis fandom over the years, I have never even once stepped into his shoes.