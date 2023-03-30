Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is so cheap right now that it might as well be free, but you'll need to be quick

With Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (opens in new tab) a mere month away, its predecessor is basically being given away. Fallen Order might not be the greatest Star Wars game, but I'll admit I haven't had so much fun swinging a lightsaber since the old Jedi Knight days. And if you crave lightsaber shenanigans as much as I do, it's more than worth the low price it's available for on the EA App (opens in new tab) and Steam (opens in new tab).

For £3.49/$3.99, a whopping 90% discount on the standard price, you can step into the shoes of Cal Kestis and flit around the galaxy murdering wildlife and stormtroopers to your heart's content. Cal sure does love getting into fights with exotic critters.

Here's what we said about it in our Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order review (opens in new tab): "I still enjoyed myself, though. It's a good game that's definitely worth playing, which happens to be exactly the description of the 70s bracket in our review policy. It's a fun, straightforward holiday adventure. Clip a lightsaber to your belt and jump in. Oh and remember, if you see a stormtrooper stood suspiciously close to a cliff edge, force-push is your ally."

Unfortunately I spotted the sale a bit late and it ends today on Steam. The EA App sale doesn't have a countdown, though it may end at the same time.