Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is getting a photo mode today

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is blessed with some exceedingly picturesque vistas and plenty of opportunities to take a break from your interplanetary misadventures to take some snaps. Unfortunately, the lack of a dedicated photo mode means that you're stuck with a goofy Jedi in most of the shots. Thankfully, a photo mode accompanies today's update, so you can finally get rid of Cal, at least in pictures.

The list of features sounds like everything you need in a photo mode, though it doesn't look like it has a selfie mode or options to change Cal's facial expression and make him pose, but he can still be cut from a scene entirely, along with any NPCs or enemies. Here's everything you can tweak:

Camera height

Camera rotate

Zoom

Tilt

Focal distance

F-stop

Exposure

Vignette

Film grain

Chromatic aberration

Hide player

Hide AI

Filter

Filter strength

Place spotlight

Remove spotlight

Spotlight brightness

Spotlight warmth

Hide UI

The update also lets you remove a specific part of your lightsaber that you get late in the game. It's pretty great, but it will make your lightsaber, which you meticulously design, look like shit. You'll be able to make the change when you're at a lightsaber workbench.

Accompanying the photo mode and lightsaber tweak are a slew of bug fixes, the most important among them arguably being a solution to the crashes that have been causing a lot of problems for some players. "We’ve made a pass of the game in an effort to reduce the number of crashes you should encounter," says Respawn. "The end result of this is now a more stable game."

You can check out the full patch notes here.