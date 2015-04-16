Star Wars: Battlefront site points to November release

The unveiling of Star Wars: Battlefront doesn't take place until tomorrow, but its release date appears to have been revealed a bit ahead of time. A line in the source code of EA's SW: Battlefront "News and Media" page, noticed by the sharp-eyed folks at GameSpot, drops the dime: "The latest news and updates for Star Wars Battlefront," it says. "Available November 17, 2015, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC."

The line is still there, if you want to see it for yourself, and while it's not quite confirmation, it's hardly what you'd call ambiguous. The site also contains an image of a speeder racing through a great forest, which looks as though it came from this ten second blip of Battlefront gameplay posted to YouTube by BattlefrontUpdates (via MP1ST). The clip is actually from a link at the end of the new Star Wars: The Force Awakens teaser, which—since we're hip-deep in Star Wars anyway—you can catch here. (It's pretty groovy.)

One more thing to look at before you go: This image from the Star Wars Celebration, courtesy of NeoGAF. It looks very much like box art, and if it is, I say, "Nice choice, guys."

It's all unconfirmed rumor at this point, but it won't be for long: The Star Wars: Battlefront reveal trailer will be shown to the world tomorrow at 10:30 am PDT during the EA panel at Star Wars Celebration, which began today. We've got Wes on the scene covering the event, so be sure to check back tomorrow to get all the details—officially.