Star Wars: Battlefront 2 winter roadmap reveals new sandbox mode and upcoming heroes

The next few months will see heroes and villains from the prequel trilogy join the fight.

Electronic Arts has laid out its plans for Star Wars: Battlefront 2 for the balance of 2018, which will kick off in September with a new Squad system enabling players to spawn on squaddies in the Galactic Assault, Blast, and Strike modes. The 91st Mobile Reconnaissance Corps and 104th Wolfpack Battalion—which is a very Star Wars way of saying "new clone trooper appearances"—will also make their debut. 

October will see the release of a new Dark Side hero, General Grievous, followed by Obi-Wan Kenobi for the Light Side in November. November will also see the release of Geonosis, a new Galactic Assault map, the new STAP, BARC speeder, and AT-TE vehicles, and the 212th Attack Battalion clone soldier appearances.   

Beyond that, over the less-well-defined "winter," Count Dooku, Anakin Skywalker, the Coruscant Guard and 501st Legion trooper appearances, and a new, non-linear sandbox mode in which two teams battle to bring down capital ships (or keep them from being brought down, I would think) will also be added. The General, the Jedi, the Count, and the Kid will get additional appearances as well. 

EA said that the Battlefront 2 development roadmap as it stands is an "advance look into what's coming up," and that more details will be revealed in September.   

