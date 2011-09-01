Star Trek Online to go free to play this year

Massively have spotted a statement on Seeking Alpha by the CEO of Perfect World, owner of Cryptic studios, that Star Trek Online will go free to play before the end of the year. Champions Online , Cryptic's other MMO, went free to play in January, so it comes as no surprise that its sister game has followed suit. CEO Kelvin Lau said that he felt the free to play model had 'bigger potential' in both the US and Chinese markets.

Sadly the statement contained no information Star Trek will follow Champions in using Steam's new free to play system or continue with its own payment model.

Would you be more likely to try Star Trek Online when it's free?