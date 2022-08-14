Squirrel with a Gun is a game about exactly what it sounds like

Audio player loading…

Hello. Squirrel with a Gun is a game that's coming to video game platform Steam, and it is about a squirrel with a gun. Not a squirrel sized gun, mind you, but like a regular person-scale weapon that it carries around and can use to rob people, solve puzzles, and apparently fight shadowy men in black-style government agents. At least that's what it does in the trailer which is embedded above but which is also on YouTube. (opens in new tab)

Hello, everyone. I finally got around to cutting a Squirrel With A Gun trailer up on Steam!#gaming #indiedev #gamedev #UE5 #UnrealEngine5 #indiegame #blender3d #blender #b3d #indiegamedev #screenshotsaturday #wishlistwednesday pic.twitter.com/iNCAls934lAugust 14, 2022 See more

What may well have started off as a joke is now, clearly, real, and indie developer Daniel DeEntremont has made a Steam page for this game and everything. It'll focus on goofy shooting and action combat, alongside exploratory puzzle-solving, amongst what appears to be a very normal suburban neighborhood.

As a squirrel you can already jump quite far, but using the recoil of a firearm to propel your tiny body will enable some sick aerobatics. You'll be able to use these skills to rob the people of the neighborhood, or, if you prefer, help them with stuff and get rewarded. That's about all I can say at this point because frankly the concept here is very thin and if you're not on board already you're probably not going to suddenly get on board.



You can find Squirrel with a Gun on Steam, and you can find developer Daniel DeEntremont on Twitter. I don't know if this is the next Goat Simulator or whatever but I do know that it made me laugh hard enough that I'll buy it on release just as a thank-you to a hard working indie dev. For now, Squirrel with a Gun has a release date of "Good question!"