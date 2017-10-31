Spotlight your favourite indie game in the Golden Joystick Awards

There are loads of great games competing across 21 different categories in next month's Golden Joystick Awards presented with Omen by HP. But what about the games created without the big budgets of AAA development?

The Best Indie Game category celebrates exactly that—the achievements of smaller studios and lone developers, who continue to prove that phenomenal experiences needn't be fueled by huge amounts of money.

This year's nominees are:

Dream Daddy (Game Grumps)

Everything (David O'Reilly)

Friday the 13th: The Game (IllFonic)

Night in the Woods (Infinite Fall)

Pyre (Supergiant Games)

Slime Rancher (Monomi Park)

Stories Untold (No Code)

Tacoma (Fullbright)

Thimbleweed Park (Terrible Toybox)

What Remains of Edith Finch (Giant Sparrow)

To cast your vote head in this direction, but be warned: Voting closes this Friday, November 3. As a reward for taking part in the process, you'll receive a free copy of PC Gamer's 'The Best PC Games Ever' bookazine, worth £10/$10.

The 35th Golden Joystick Awards takes place in London on November 17.

Vote now in the 35th Golden Joystick Awards.