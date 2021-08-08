Splitgate, Back 4 Blood rank in top 10 on Steam over the weekend

Shooters dominated the newcomers' places on the Steam charts this weekend, with free to play Splitgate and the paid beta of Back 4 Blood both taking spots in the top 10 games.

It's a pretty predictable outcome for Turtle Rock's highly anticipated Back 4 Blood, which many see as the successor to the Left 4 Dead games. It might surprise you if you haven't seen Splitgate's recent rise in popularity—or even heard of the previously niche shooter at all.

The free-to-play Splitgate is a competitive shooter with the big hook of portal movement, allowing you to appear behind enemies and traverse environments quickly. Splitgate also set an all-time record for peak players today with nearly 68,000 concurrent players, a far and away record for the two year old game that has seen a meteoric rise in popularity over the last month. Prior to this July, Splitgate's record for concurrent players was 11,000—still a healthy number, but nothing like the number playing it now.

Pre-order customers for Turtle Rock's Back 4 Blood can currently access its beta, and the co-op zombie shootin game had a peak of nearly 100,000 players on Friday the 6th. It has maintained 30 to 90 thousand players all weekend.