Splinter Cell: Blacklist gameplay snippet shows Sam Fisher's sway of the shadows

This blink-and-you'll-miss-it Splinter Cell: Blacklist footage messes with my head. For one thing, I'm ecstatic over the inclusion of deep shadows and a sneaky Sam Fisher performing a very Chaos Theory-esque stalk-'n-drop. Ubisoft's message here only feeds a morsel of hope to stealth-core nuts like myself leery of the Great Goggled One's trigger-happy turn , but it's still a pleasing affirmation of Sam's dominion of dark. For another, I can barely see anything. Just as planned .