Splinter Cell: Blacklist multiplayer footage is full of men crawling around a dark room

Ubisoft are inviting you to spend eight minutes in a darkened room. No, this isn't some sort of revenge for not buying HAWX 2, instead they're offering to show you the less 'Classic' variant of Splinter Cell: Blacklist's Spies vs Mercs multiplayer mode. Community developer Zack Cooper and level designer director Geoff Ellenor take you through a match from the spies' perspective.

Unlike Classic, which can be seen here , Spies vs Mercs Blacklist ups the asymmetrical action to four players per team, and adds a progression system that will let you customise your loadouts with unlocks. Beyond that, it's still the familiar Tom Clancy fever dream of balaclava wearing grunts hunting down dangerous tech-armed spies. Fun fact: every time Tom Clancy blinks, he thinks someone in his vicinity has triggered a mini-EMP grenade.

Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Blacklist is due out August 23rd.