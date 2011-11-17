Splash Damage working on new game based on 'major entertainment brand'

UPDATE THE SECOND - It seems all this fuss has been over nothing, with Splash Damage's Paul Wedgewood tweeting:

"We're not working with Disney. We're not building a pop culture IP. We're only using BRINK tech for BRINK updates atm."

UPDATE - Both Eurogamer and Kotaku are speculating this could be a Marvel comics game, based on the sentence "a company widely believed to have given up on the console publishing business", which could well be Disney, who own the Marvel brand. The timing also fits with the '50 years' quote, as the Marvel we know first took off in 1961 with the creation of the Fantastic Four.

Could we see an Avengers game based on Brink? Would it resemble the awesome looking cancelled Avengers FPS from THQ (video above)? We can only hope.

Original post follows.

Hiding in the corner of an Industry Gamers article is a hint at Brink developer Splash Damage's next project. Apparently the studio has "at least one unannounced project for a major entertainment brand", which will be based on the Brink engine. Exactly which brand it is is still a secret, but the article claims it is: "One of the biggest American pop culture brands of the last 50 years."

Speculation at the ready people! What could it be? What 50 year old pop culture license could lend itself to Brink's technology?