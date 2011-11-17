Spike VGA award nominations announced

Popular

Gamerfitnation have spotted the list of Spike VGA awards nominations and, as ever, there's are some unusual decisions. Minecraft grabs a nominations for PC game of the year while indie favourite Bastion picked up a surprising five nominations, meanwhile Deus Ex: Human Revolution misses out on a nomination for Game of the Year and, most bizarrely of all, Battlefield 3 isn't nominated for Best Graphics.

The Spike VGA awards will take place on the 10th of December, and will see the unveiling of a new Bioware game (pictured above). Check inside for a breakdown of the relevant nominations:

Let the arguments commence!

Studio of the Year

  • Bethesda Game Studios

  • Naughty Dog

  • Rocksteady Studios

  • Valve

Best PC Game

  • Battlefield 3

  • Minecraft

  • The Witcher 2

  • Portal 2

Best Shooter

  • Battlefield 3

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

  • Gears of War 3

  • Rage

Best Action Adventure Game

  • Assassin's Creed: Revelations

  • Batman: Arkham City

  • The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword

  • Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception

Best RPG

  • Dark Souls

  • Deus Ex: Human Revolution

  • Dragon Age II

  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Best Multiplayer

  • Battlefield 3

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

  • Gears of War 3

  • Portal 2

Best Driving Game

  • DiRT 3

  • Driver: San Francisco

  • Forza Motorsport 4

  • Need for Speed: The Run

Best Independent Game

  • Bastion

  • Minecraft

  • Superbrothers: Sword and Sworcery EP

  • The Binding of Isaac

Best Adapted Video Game

  • Back to the Future: The Game

  • Batman: Arkham City

  • Captain America: Super Soldier

  • LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars

Best Graphics

  • Batman: Arkham City

  • L.A. Noire

  • RAGE

  • Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception

Best Performance By a Human Male

  • J.K. Simmons as Cave Johnson – Portal 2

  • Mark Hamill as the Joker – Batman: Arkham City

  • Nolan North as Nathan Drake – Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception

  • Stephen Merchant as Wheatley – Portal 2

Best Performance By a Human Female

  • Claudia Black as Chloe Frazer - Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception

  • Ellen McClain as Glados - Portal 2

  • Emily Rose as Elena Fisher - Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception

  • Tara Strong as Harley Quinn - Batman: Arkham City

Best DLC

  • Fallout: New Vegas – Old World Blues

  • Mass Effect 2 – Arrival

  • Mortal Kombat – Freddy Krueger

  • Portal 2 – Peer Review

Best Original Score

  • Bastion

  • Batman: Arkham City

  • Deus Ex: Human Revolution

  • Portal 2

Most Anticipated Game

  • BioShock: Infinite

  • Diablo III

  • Halo 4

  • Mass Effect 3

  • The Last Guardian

Game of the Year

  • Batman: Arkham City

  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

  • The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword

  • Portal 2

  • Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception

