Spike VGA award nominations announced

Gamerfitnation have spotted the list of Spike VGA awards nominations and, as ever, there's are some unusual decisions. Minecraft grabs a nominations for PC game of the year while indie favourite Bastion picked up a surprising five nominations, meanwhile Deus Ex: Human Revolution misses out on a nomination for Game of the Year and, most bizarrely of all, Battlefield 3 isn't nominated for Best Graphics.
The Spike VGA awards will take place on the 10th of December, and will see the unveiling of a new Bioware game (pictured above). Check inside for a breakdown of the relevant nominations:
Let the arguments commence!
Studio of the Year
- Bethesda Game Studios
- Naughty Dog
- Rocksteady Studios
- Valve
Best PC Game
- Battlefield 3
- Minecraft
- The Witcher 2
- Portal 2
Best Shooter
- Battlefield 3
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
- Gears of War 3
- Rage
Best Action Adventure Game
- Assassin's Creed: Revelations
- Batman: Arkham City
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword
- Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception
Best RPG
- Dark Souls
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution
- Dragon Age II
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
Best Multiplayer
- Battlefield 3
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
- Gears of War 3
- Portal 2
Best Driving Game
- DiRT 3
- Driver: San Francisco
- Forza Motorsport 4
- Need for Speed: The Run
Best Independent Game
- Bastion
- Minecraft
- Superbrothers: Sword and Sworcery EP
- The Binding of Isaac
Best Adapted Video Game
- Back to the Future: The Game
- Batman: Arkham City
- Captain America: Super Soldier
- LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars
Best Graphics
- Batman: Arkham City
- L.A. Noire
- RAGE
- Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception
Best Performance By a Human Male
- J.K. Simmons as Cave Johnson – Portal 2
- Mark Hamill as the Joker – Batman: Arkham City
- Nolan North as Nathan Drake – Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception
- Stephen Merchant as Wheatley – Portal 2
Best Performance By a Human Female
- Claudia Black as Chloe Frazer - Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception
- Ellen McClain as Glados - Portal 2
- Emily Rose as Elena Fisher - Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception
- Tara Strong as Harley Quinn - Batman: Arkham City
Best DLC
- Fallout: New Vegas – Old World Blues
- Mass Effect 2 – Arrival
- Mortal Kombat – Freddy Krueger
- Portal 2 – Peer Review
Best Original Score
- Bastion
- Batman: Arkham City
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution
- Portal 2
Most Anticipated Game
- BioShock: Infinite
- Diablo III
- Halo 4
- Mass Effect 3
- The Last Guardian
Game of the Year
- Batman: Arkham City
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword
- Portal 2
- Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception