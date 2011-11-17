Spike VGA award nominations announced

Gamerfitnation have spotted the list of Spike VGA awards nominations and, as ever, there's are some unusual decisions. Minecraft grabs a nominations for PC game of the year while indie favourite Bastion picked up a surprising five nominations, meanwhile Deus Ex: Human Revolution misses out on a nomination for Game of the Year and, most bizarrely of all, Battlefield 3 isn't nominated for Best Graphics.

The Spike VGA awards will take place on the 10th of December, and will see the unveiling of a new Bioware game (pictured above). Check inside for a breakdown of the relevant nominations:

Let the arguments commence!

Studio of the Year



Bethesda Game Studios



Naughty Dog



Rocksteady Studios



Valve



Best PC Game



Battlefield 3



Minecraft



The Witcher 2



Portal 2



Best Shooter



Battlefield 3



Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3



Gears of War 3



Rage



Best Action Adventure Game



Assassin's Creed: Revelations



Batman: Arkham City



The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword



Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception



Best RPG



Dark Souls



Deus Ex: Human Revolution



Dragon Age II



The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim



Best Multiplayer



Battlefield 3



Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3



Gears of War 3



Portal 2



Best Driving Game



DiRT 3



Driver: San Francisco



Forza Motorsport 4



Need for Speed: The Run



Best Independent Game



Bastion



Minecraft



Superbrothers: Sword and Sworcery EP



The Binding of Isaac



Best Adapted Video Game



Back to the Future: The Game



Batman: Arkham City



Captain America: Super Soldier



LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars



Best Graphics



Batman: Arkham City



L.A. Noire



RAGE



Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception



Best Performance By a Human Male



J.K. Simmons as Cave Johnson – Portal 2



Mark Hamill as the Joker – Batman: Arkham City



Nolan North as Nathan Drake – Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception



Stephen Merchant as Wheatley – Portal 2



Best Performance By a Human Female



Claudia Black as Chloe Frazer - Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception



Ellen McClain as Glados - Portal 2



Emily Rose as Elena Fisher - Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception



Tara Strong as Harley Quinn - Batman: Arkham City



Best DLC



Fallout: New Vegas – Old World Blues



Mass Effect 2 – Arrival



Mortal Kombat – Freddy Krueger



Portal 2 – Peer Review



Best Original Score



Bastion



Batman: Arkham City



Deus Ex: Human Revolution



Portal 2



Most Anticipated Game



BioShock: Infinite



Diablo III



Halo 4



Mass Effect 3



The Last Guardian



Game of the Year