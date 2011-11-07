Popular

First image of new Bioware game appears

New Bioware game - why can't we talk to the explosions

Bioware are unveiling a new game at the Spike TV Video Game Awards soon. It'll be made by a newly formed studio, and beyond that, we know nothing. But there is a picture. RPS found it loitering about on Game Informer , and now it's above. There are no dialogue trees or lingering party members here, just a big old desert and some rusted wreckages. It looks somewhat post apocalyptic, like that other game that came out recently. What was it now, Bage? Mage? Sage? What do you think? You'll find a larger image below. Click to see it full size.

Tom Senior

