Speed up your PC with these fresh new DRAM kits for 25% off

Corsair has a one-day sale on some high-end DDR5 DRAM for 25% off (opens in new tab) on its site. For around $200, you can give your gaming rig a serious boost. If you have a lagging gaming laptop, there's some RAM for you, assuming you have a compatible motherboard.

All the RAM on sale includes models of the Corsair Dominator and Vengeance DDR5 memory kits for both desktops and laptops. Improving system RAM is an easy and effective upgrade you can make to boost performance (opens in new tab) on your PC.



As much as we like the flashy Dominator memory kits, the Vengeance DDR5 kits offer decent performance if you're looking for a more subtle design. FYI, you need an Intel 600 series motherboard with Z690, B660, and H610 chipsets to install DDR5 since it's not backward compatible with a DDR4 mobo.

One pair of RAM that stood out was the Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5 DRAM 5200MHz Memory Kits for $217.49 (opens in new tab). Though if you want to go big, you could grab a 64GB kit (2 x 36GB) for $434.99, which usually sells for $579.99. Our pals at Tom's Hardware reviewed the Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5-5200 C38 (opens in new tab) boosting its "great aesthetics" and "decent performance."

(opens in new tab) Dominator Platinum RGB 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR5 | 5200MHz | $289.99 $217.99 at Corsair (save $72) (opens in new tab)

If you're looking to boost your gaming PC's performance, these Corsair DRAM memory kits on sale for 25% off are exactly what you need to future-proof your gaming.

DDR5 RAM is not cheap (opens in new tab); with DDR4 RAM being more and more affordable (opens in new tab), the upgrade has always been more about future proofing than performance boosting.

If you're considering putting together a high-end gaming PC (opens in new tab), stuffing in some DDR5 RAM seems like a no-brainer. And even if budget isn't a concern, saving money is always a plus.