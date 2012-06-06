Spec Ops: The Line E3 trailer features a man making the same face in a variety of situations

[VAMS id="7oIZU3hn3fXl0"]

Spec Ops: The Line apparently tells the story of a man with a unique capacity to be facing nonchalantly in the wrong direction when things break, explode, or catch fire. I'm not sure that the presence of blank-stare-man does the game very many favours: a human actor maintaining their composure in the face of disaster is a statement. When we're talking about a game character, it looks a bit like your animation system has broken.

Which is a shame, because the game itself is looking very pretty - as the bounty of new screenshots below attest. Sand-wrecked Dubai is the setting for a third-person modern military shooter that's more about the horror of war than fist-pumping bombast. Chris Antista was very impressed when he saw it back in February - check out his preview for hands-on impressions.

Screenshots of both singleplayer and co-op modes are below.

