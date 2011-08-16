Space Marine demo incoming

A post on the Space Marine site , spotted by Evil Avatar announces that a demo for Space Marine will be arriving next Tuesday August 23. It'll let us take control of Captain Titus for two levels. The first will let us murder a horde of Orks at the gates of a munitions factory using a selection of six weapons, including a chainsword and a bolter. The second section will let us try out Space Marine's assault pack.

Assault packs are essentially jetpacks, but because this is Warhammer 40,000 they're twice the size you'd expect and can be used to kill. In Space Marine you can blast yourself over a horde of enemies and then use your jets to fire yourself at the ground. Anything you hit explodes with the impact. Whoosh-BANG. Check out the latest Space Marine trailer for more.