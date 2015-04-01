Space Hulk: Ascension summons the Dark Angels for upcoming expansion

Full Control announced in mid-March that Space Hulk: Ascension will be its final game, but it's got one more DLC release to get out the door before it's done, and it sounds like a good one. Bringer of Sorrow will add more than 25 hours of new content to the game, with 20 story missions and 20 flash missions featuring the elite Deathwing company of the Dark Angels Space Marine Chapter.

The expansion will see the planet Corinthe fall under Tyranid attack from a newly emerged Space Hulk. It will also add a new weapon, the area-effect Plasma Cannon that's capable of "causing insane amounts of damage to swathes of enemies," and the new Apothecary class that bolsters nearby Terminators and supports defensive play styles.

Released in November 2014, Space Hulk: Ascension is a standalone expansion to/overhaul of Full Control's 2013 Space Hulk, which did not fare particularly well with critics or fans. Ascension, on the other hand, has been far more well-received.

“Dark Angels have been at the top of the community’s most wanted list since we launched Ascension, so we wanted to do something really special for their Space Hulk debut”, Full Control CEO Thomas Hentschel Lund said.

The Bringer of Sorrow expansion will be out later this month.