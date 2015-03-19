Space Hulk: Ascension will be Full Control's final game

Space Hulk: Ascension will be the last game developed by Full Control, the studio's CEO has announced.

Thomas Hentschel Lund, the CEO in question, spoke to NordicGame, saying:

"After releasing ten games with considerable critical and commercial success, we’ve made the difficult decision that the release of Space Hulk: Ascension will be our last one. We simply wanted to stop when we were at the top of our game."

The decision comes about off the back of the underperforming Jagged Alliance: Flashback and a long-winded exit agreement negotiation with investor CAPNOVA, leaving Full Control unable to sort out new publishing/development deals in a timely fashion.

Additionally, the time-consuming and risky production of games - needing 6-12 months of funding and without any guarantees things will do well - means a medium-sized studio like Full Control faces difficulties Lund wasn't sure the company could contend with.

As such, the studio is ceasing production of games and reducing its staff numbers - but avoiding bankruptcy or closure means sales and community support will continue for existing titles.

"At least I have enough control of my budgets to be able to ‘land’ the entire company and avoid bankruptcy," Lund said, "Even though we will not be producing any more content after May, I want Full Control to continue selling the Space Hulk and Jagged Alliance games and providing community support for several years to come."

DLC and ports of Ascension are still being worked on and will release in due course, but there will be no more gaming projects from the studio.