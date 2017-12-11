Soulcalibur 6 shows off new fighting footage

Last week, Bandai Namco unveiled Soulcalibur 6—the latest entry in its long-standing fighting series, that's heading to PC next year. At the weekend's PlayStation Experience event in California, game producer Motohiro Okubo showcased ten minutes of fresh Unreal Engine 4-powered footage.

As you might expect, the following footage features on PS4, however nevertheless provides a glimpse at what we might expect in the new year. Starring series veterans Sophitia Alexandra and Heishiro Mitsurugi, here's the latest moving pictures:

Okubo himself also worked on Tekken 7 and there appears to be more of a visual overlap now than ever—particularly in the likes of this game's special-powered Reversal Edge maneuvers.

"So of course Soulcalibur and Tekken are both developed in-house, and we have extremely talented teams working on this, but the funny part about that is both teams almost see themselves as rivals to each other," Okubo says above. "So there are going to be some good and challenging elements that come from this. One is they always try to one-up the other team which is always good for innovation. But there are some difficult aspects to that as well. But having been involved in both teams, it puts me in a position where we can really share the best information to help both worlds

"I think it's very iconic that Tekken is a sort of brute force hand-to-hand type of fighting game whereas Soulcalibur focuses a lot on the weapons. So being able to see both sides really puts me in a good position to develop a great game."

Elsewhere, Okubo dives into the differences and similarities between Soulcalibur and Tekken so far as graphics and engines are concerned, before explaining the aforementioned Reversal Edge system in greater detail.

Soulcalibur 6 is without a hard launch date, however is expected at some point next year.