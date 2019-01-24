Sonos might be making wireless headphones for the premium audio space

Sonos has been cranking out home audio gear for over a decade, with a product line that spans soundbars, 3.1 and 5.1 home theater setups, smart speakers, and so forth. It doesn't currently offer any high-end headphones, though it is reportedly working on a pair that could see the light of day next year.

Bloomberg spoke with people who claim they are privy to Sonos' plans, and they say a pair of wireless, over-the-ear headphones is already in development, albeit it's in the early stages.

This would be an interesting move for Sonos, given its reputation in the audio space. Sonos is generally well regarded. It would also be entering a crowded field—everyone and their uncle (except Sonos) makes headphones these days.

We doubt Sonos would target gamers specifically, so the best gaming headsets will still likely belong to companies like Razer, SteelSeries, HyperX, Logitech, and Turtle Beach. However, Sonos is said to be taking aim at the premium space with a focus on audio quality.

All we can do is speculate, but if Sonos manages to crank out a set of high-fidelity headphones, it could carve out a space among gamers, even if that is not the target demographic. Sonos is expected to compete with headsets that cost $300 and up, with its own headset being priced accordingly.

Other than that, we'll have to wait and see what develops. In the meantime, we've reached out to Sonos for comment and will update this article if we hear back.