A heap of award-winning indie games are currently on sale at Steam

The annual Independent Games Festival has been responsible for highlighting a bunch of each year's best indie games, from critical darlings to student projects. Right now, Steam is partnering with the IGF and indie publisher Crunching Koalas for the IGF Celebration Days, a sale that runs until July 20 and offers discounts on IGF award winners from both this and previous years.

That means you can get Sam Barlow and Half Mermaid's brain-bending cinemaphile puzzler Immortality for 50% off, its lowest price yet. Or you could fill a gap in your library with Barlow's previous award-winner, Her Story, which is currently 90% off. This year's well-liked sci-fi clone saga 1000xResist is 10% off, while a bundle containing all three of Night School's talky adventures—Oxenfree, Oxenfree 2, and Afterparty—is on sale for 60% off. Here are some more highlights of the sale.

As well as the discounts, the IGF Celebration Days includes a video feed, with developer talks, trailers, and livestreams. Upcoming games from IGF-awarded developers and pubs are being highlighted as well, with demos of games like Sorry We're Closed, Sumerian Six, and Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island available to download.