Tiring Windows 10 boxes will live on an extra five years thanks to third-party security patches

Microsoft will officially end its standard support program for Windows 10 on 14th October 2025. At which point you're bang out of luck if you want or need to keep running Windows 10 while keeping it secure, right?

Actually, no. Security outfit 0patch (via Neowin) says it's going to effectively extend Windows 10's lifespan by at least five years with its own security updates. What's more, unlike Microsoft's Windows Update service, which is famously intrusive, usually requires rebooting and can eat up a lot of time, 0patch says it takes a totally different approach.

To quote 0patch itself, it aims to deliver, "miniature patches of code (“micropatches”) to computers and other devices worldwide in order to fix software vulnerabilities in various, even closed source products. With 0patch, there are no reboots or downtime when patching and no fear that a huge official update will break production."

Its updates are said to be as easily reversible as they are installable, making it straightforward to undo any changes that cause problems.

Of course, you also have the option of stumping up for what Microsoft calls its Extended Security Updates service for Windows 10. That kicks in immediately upon the end of Microsoft's standard support program for Windows 10.

What's not known for now is how much the Microsoft Extended Security Updates service costs. Meanwhile, 0patch charges 24.95 EUR (call that $27) for an annual subscription.

It's pretty hard to judge comparative effectiveness for this kind of product, especially as Microsoft's service doesn't begin for over a year. But we certainly like the sound of 0patch's lightweight approach that doesn't require reboots. Its five-year commitment also beats the three-year limit on Microsoft's paid service.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Either way, it's good to know that you have at least two options for keeping a Windows 10 box running a while longer after the standard security net is pulled away.