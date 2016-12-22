Sniper Elite 4 trailer puts front man Karl Fairburne back in the hotseat

I hate to put a dampener on the festivities ahead of the holidays, but it seems this week is one for celebrating sniper-hungry assassins. Yesterday, Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 released a drone-powered extended gameplay trailer, while today sees Sniper Elite 4 launching a new 'intel' video centred on series protagonist Karl Fairburne.

Following on from its first story teaser earlier this month, this Fairburne-focussed preview examines the protagonist's skillset—a catalogue of traits the narrator explains makes him the "perfect SOE agent."

There's not much tangible footage in there, however the following gameplay trailer which developer Rebellion teased back in September better showcases some of the above's moves in practice:

In a bid to upstage yet another holiday, Sniper Elite 4 is due on Valentines Day—that's February 14 for all you non-romantics—next year.