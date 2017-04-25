Sniper Elite 4 gets free CTF mode as Deathstorm Part 2 releases on Steam

The first of the three-part Sniper Elite 4: Deathstorm DLC launched last month, sending our elite sniper Karl off to visit a Nazi naval base to wreak havoc in the wake of an Allied bombing run, and also to investigate reports of a top-secret atomic project. Now it's time for part two: Infiltration, in which he must rescue an Italian scientist and his wife from the heavily fortified University of Niroli, went live on Steam today.

"Agent Karl Fairburne has recovered the ‘Deathstorm’ package—canisters full of deadly plutonium particles. Now he’s been dispatched to the Fascist-occupied north of Italy to find out what the Nazis are planning for their new weapon. The beautiful medieval town of Niroli, now a regional centre for the Nazi propaganda machine and garrisoned with a strong Italian force, holds the key to Deathstorm," developer Rebellion said—breathlessly, I'm guessing. "Karl must infiltrate the town, find a prominent Italian scientist and rescue his wife—a crucial Allied informant—before it’s too late."

Infiltration adds a new elite enemy unit to the game, and also an "explosive" new weapon: The "Prototype Neunfaust."

Rebellion also released a free new multiplayer map called Urban, which works with Survival mode and all competitive multiplayer modes. The free patch also adds a Capture the Flag multiplayer mode and makes changes and bug fixes to both singleplayer and multiplayer. The full patch notes are below.

General:

Adjusted stats for Swedish Mauser Rifle.

Camera improvements for Panzerfaust.

Singleplayer

The second chapter in DEATHSTORM is now live!

New weapon - The Prototype Neunfaust (Deathstorm 2 Only)

New enemy type - The Valkyrie (Deathstorm 2 Only)

AI equipped with shotguns attempt to close more aggressively.

Environment tags are no longer available in “Authentic” difficulty.

Multiplayer

New game mode added – Capture the Flag

New map added – URBAN (multiplayer and survival)

Prone players will no longer collide with one another (to prevent an exploit where players could escape map boundaries)

Added anti cheat measures for all MP maps.

Last Man Standing game mode now pings players on the map if it detects too much inactivity.

Bug Fixes