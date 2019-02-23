Slime Rancher will be the next freebie on the Epic Games Store

Slime Rancher, the cutesy sim about battery farming blobs of slime, will be the next free game on the Epic Games Store.

Thimbleweed Park is currently free, and it'll hang around until March 7. Slime Rancher will then replace it, and you'll be able to grab it for free until March 21.

The game is about capturing slimes, herding them into pens, force-feeding them, sucking up their plorts (poop) with a vacuum gun and selling it for a profit. "It’s the kind of horror show that has you hankering for that chlorinated chicken you keep hearing about. On the other hand: ahh, look at their little faces," Katharine wrote in her review.

It sounds fun but repetitive, with a bit too much busywork. But, hey, it'll be free, so you might as well grab it if you have an Epic Games Store account.