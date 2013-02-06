Skyrim: Dragonborn DLC is finally out on Steam

63 days after its original console release, Skyrim's Dragonborn DLC has finally appeared on Steam . With luck, you've been able to avoid too many spoilers from your thumbstick-using friends.

For those of you just joining us, the $20/£14 add-on reintroduces Solstheim (the island setting for the Morrowind expansion, Bloodmoon), and adds rideable dragons, a new Daedric realm, and a new main antagonist to contend with.

Bethesda hasn't explained the delay, which was almost twice as long as the one between the 360 and PC releases of Dawnguard, the previous story DLC. Personally, I'm just happy to finally have more Skyrim to chew on. And, as always, we've had plenty of mods to keep us company in the meantime.

What's the first thing you plan to do on Solstheim?